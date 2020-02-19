FORTNITE, SEASON 2: AMONG THE NEWS ALSO HELICOPTERS AND AN OIL PLATFORM?

While Epic Games continues to constantly release new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 teasers, many fans of battle royale are analyzing every single pixel of the images shown in an attempt to find some clues about the upcoming content.

However, it seems that someone has already managed to discover something and, apparently, among the news that will break out tomorrow in the popular video game there will also be an oil platform. According to the theories of enthusiasts who made this discovery, the new playing area would be located south-west of Pantano Palpendente and would be surrounded entirely by water. In this regard, many believe that among the new contents of the next season there is not only a fourth building material (gold) but also a new vehicle: the helicopter. Without an airplane or some other bizarre tool to move easily, it would be impossible for players to reach this oil platform or move from it to the main island.

Waiting to find out what is going to happen in the game, we remind you that the latest teaser of Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 shows a huge rocket: that another big explosion is about to arrive?