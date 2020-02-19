FORTNITE SEASON 2: A GOLDEN MISSILE POINTS TO THE MAP!

The Fortnite Season 2 teasing campaign continues: Epic Games has released a new image that shows a giant golden missile aiming directly at the Island … a sign of imminent danger coming?

Indeed the captions accompanying the artwork leave no room for any doubts, with the writing ” Danger ” clearly in evidence in various languages, including Italian. The huge missile seems to be pointing to the map as said … will this be the event that will officially kick off Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2?

The new Battle Royale Season will begin on February 20, 2020, tomorrow Epic Games will publish a substantial update preceded as usual by the down of the servers, probably scheduled from 10:00 to 12:00 (Italian time), at least sticking to what happened in the past.

Gold seems to be the main theme of Fortnite Season 2 since last weekend Epic Games has published images of gold objects on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, these have also made their appearance in-game however it is difficult to attribute a meaning well precise to this event. The last appearance concerns a can of gold propane … could this also be used to blow up the island of Fortnite?