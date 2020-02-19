FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: HERE ARE THE SUMMON BONUSES IN THREE VIDEOS

As they wait for Final Fantasy VII Remake gets more and more unnerving, Square Enix continues to tease fans of the game by publishing new teasers and various updates. The last in order concerns the summons related to the pre-order bonuses that have been shown in three new and short videos.

In the first we can see Cactuar in action, summoned by Cloud Strife, who strives in a bizarre race to then launch a shower of thorns on the enemy. In the second there is Chocobo Chick, a sort of Chocobo puppy, who supports the maneuvers of teammates but does not carry out direct attacks. The third video is about Carbuncle, another Baby version that has a jewel on its forehead thanks to which it can create a protective barrier for the party.

You can find the three videos in the tweets at the bottom of the news. Final Fantasy VII Remake, after an infinite gestation and some postponements, will be available starting April 10, 2020, in an exclusive storm on PS4 for a year.

Reportedly, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake exceeded Yoshinori Kitase’s expectations. What do you expect from the game? Waiting for the release, maybe you should free up some space on your hard disk since Final Fantasy VII Remake will occupy 100 GB.