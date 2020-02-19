BIOMUTANT HAS NOT BEEN DELETED, A MESSAGE FROM THE DEVELOPERS

Of Biomutant not been heard of since December 2018, but the game is still under development as confirmed by Experiment 101 developers with a message posted on the social channels of the game.

The study apologizing for the delay and confirming that Biomutant is still in the works, however at the moment there are no details to be shared and the release date will be announced only at the right time. THQ Nordic has issued a message in which it guarantees full support to the developers and confirms that the date will be announced only when the game reaches the quality standards set by the company.

The work on Biomutant, therefore, continues unabated, in recent years the team has grown from the initial 20 people and now also includes numerous external collaborators. The game is still expected for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, no mention of any porting for Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

In August 2019 THQ Nordic announced the special editions of Biomutant however the game has not been shown in public for more than twelve months and the latest official information dates back to the end of 2018, it is not excluded that the project may return in a new guise compared to what has been seen in the past.