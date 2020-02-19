Bella Hadid denies cosmetic surgery – facial expressions arouse suspicion

Lorry Hill runs a channel on YouTube that she wants to spread a positive word and atmosphere to people who have undergone or are considering cosmetic surgery. However, she is annoyed by the fact that many celebrity beauties are lying and claiming they have not undergone surgery or injections. This gives others the impression that there is something shameful about surgery.

Lorry Hill demonstrated in her video how she believes that top model Bella Hadid has changed her appearance in recent years thanks to cosmetic surgery. Hill compared a woman’s facial image four years ago to a fresh facial image and noticed the differences that led Hill to believe she had taken eight steps.

Bella Hadid’s face has sparked speculation many times, but the star has always denied all the rumors. However, the pictures show that the woman’s nose, eye area, cheekbones, eyelids, and jawline have changed considerably over the years.