Ashley Graham nursed her son in a restaurant – moms praise somme

Top model Ashley Graham got her firstborn in January with her husband’s director Justin Ervin. Since the birth of Isaac’s son, Graham has boldly introduced her life as a fresh mother on social media, for which she has received much praise from her fans.

As a mother, Ashley Graham has wanted to show her maternity side on her Instagram channel, which is not often seen on social media. The woman said a few moments ago that she was surprised to find that she had to replace her diapers as well as her diapers because of the heavy afterglow. Now the star has released a photo showing Graham not being ashamed of breastfeeding in public.

The 32-year-old model released a photo of a woman breastfeeding her son at a restaurant. Ashley Graham sips her coffee while her boy is eating alongside her. Ashley Graham has been rained down by admiring and encouraging comments from women who are delighted that Graham has taken a bold stance on a number of maternity issues in a very short space of time.