A user is recreating the first The Witcher in UE4 with RV support

If you are lovers of virtual reality and fans of The Witcher, we bring you excellent news. The user Patrick Loan is making a version of the first video game of this saga in RV, being compatible with Oculus, HTC, and Windows Mixed Reality.

The most striking thing is that it is not being implemented on the base game, but all the maps are being remade using Unreal Engine 4, also seeking to achieve a much better graphic quality. A whole task, don’t you think so?

This project is just beginning to develop. At the moment, you can only enjoy a walk through the sublime ruins of Kaer Morhen, but you will not be involved in a fiery battle yet.

Loan’s future plans include implementing a larger number of maps from the first game, and also, he has in mind to develop a fully playable version. We look forward to developing it. Here you can download the project.