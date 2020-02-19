A NEW 1VS1 PLAYLIST ON THE CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE RUST MAP

Waiting for the Battle Royale mode of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, on which Infinity Ward continues to send clues to clues, the last of which related to a Toxic Event on COD, the developers have added a new 1vs1 playlist on the Rust map, always an of the most appreciated by players.

It will be a duel on the scenario of the remaking of the map already present in Modern Warfare 2. The update is already available, and introduces, also in the map of Rust, and also of Shipment, a playlist called Flotation Oxidation, and a titled NVG Reinforce, which is basically a night mode for Reinforce.

Finally, the Tavorsk District map returns for Ground War mode and the double points that had been activated for the Valentine’s Day event have been removed. All announcements were made on Twitter by the Infinity Ward account, which you find attached at the bottom of the news.

In short, there are several news coming for the great success of Activision and Infinity Ward, while we continue to wait for the announcement of the Battle Royale mode of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, which could arrive in March, at least according to the latest rumors.