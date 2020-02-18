With a million euros in your hand! This is how Georgina Rodríguez was photographed

As simple as ever

Georgina Rodríguez has lost the north or the humility she could have in her day. Now the excess and waste go to her, she no longer knows how to live without them. And is that the pace of life to which the model has become accustomed is only possible for her and for Cristiano Ronaldo … can her friends also afford to carry a million euros in their hands?

Closets full of Gucci, Ives Saint Laurent, and brands that only she knows, to start working behind the counter of a luxury store to be considered a VIP client goes a piece, right?

And the thing could remain in anecdote and in some envy on the part of humanity that contemplates it if the football player’s partner does not boast about it.

Only in the jewelry that looks in her publications, it is estimated that Gio adds more than one million euros in perusers, in diamonds and in bracelets that she exhibits without any objection as if it were the most natural thing in the world.

The firm Patek Philippe & Co was in charge of making the watch with which it has been seen most times, the Twenty 4 model made of steel but adorned with many diamonds that reaches a whopping 40,000 euros just for giving the time.

The amount of bracelets that are usually worn and that are not free of diamonds is estimated to exceed 30,000 euros.

And if all this was not enough nonsense, the blue sapphire ring with which she usually leaves home could touch the 800,000 euros.

Now they add what the mannequin wears in jewelry, without taking into account the clothes and will realize that having a million euros in your hand is easier than you might think.

So anyone gives a Mercedes to his partner for his birthday!