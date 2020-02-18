The Gran Turismo producer revealed that they will seek to bring the games to 120FPS on the PlayStation 5

The future of the Gran Turismo saga is still uncertain, but everything points to the future deliveries of the series will have great performance improvements.

According to GTPlanet reports, producer Kazunori Yamauchi recently spoke about the future of the series, highlighting that 4K resolution is more than enough for his games. However, according to him, instead of focusing on increasing the resolution, he wants to get away from the 60 FPS and use the power of the PlayStation 5 to reach 120FPS and even 240FPS.

“Instead of the spatial resolution you are talking about, I am more interested in the progress we can make in terms of time resolution. In terms of frames per second, instead of leaving it at 60FPS, I’m more interested in uploading it to 120FPS or even 240FPS. I think that is what will change the experience from now on. ”

Yamauchi also talked about the increase in power between one generation of consoles and the next, noting that the leap from the original PlayStation to the PlayStation 2 is no longer possible.

“Going from PS1 to PS2 there was a hundred times greater performance difference. An advance like that is no longer possible ”

The last installment in the Gran Turismo series is Gran Turismo Sport. The game is only available for the PlayStation 4 and is still supported with new content.