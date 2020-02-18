Rainbow Six Siege will not have new maps until all current ones are renewed

We told you that Rainbow Six Siege is in a transition stage since Ubisoft plans to add new content to the game. However, before adding new content they want to finish polishing the current one. That is why the developers reported that until they finish the adjustments and modifications made to the current maps, they will not incorporate new maps. It seems like a wise decision.

Leroy Athanassoff, director of the game, chatting with PCGamesN magazine in the Siege Invitational, clarified that they prefer to focus on perfecting existing maps, rather than creating new ones, due to the amount of content they already have and considering the current competitive state of the game. He also added:

“When we create something new, we always expose ourselves to imbalances, excessive stretching, things like that… When we take a map that already exists, we can discuss with our community, we can determine exactly what the problems are … what should we do to fix a map that otherwise would it be very competitive? ”

“When we reach a point where all maps are redesigned, interesting, and… satisfactory, yes, we will be willing to create new ones”

Atanasoff also reported that a review of the Favela and Bartlett maps, both removed from the Siege rotation, will be made. Finally, it was confirmed that the new operators of year 5 in the first season will be Oryx and Iana. Sometimes rethinking a series of issues, before implementing new ones, can be an excellent idea. Hopefully, the improvement in the maps will be helpful.