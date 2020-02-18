Rainbow Six Siege will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with cross-gen multiplayer

In a recent interview with Windows Central, Leroy Athanassof, the director of Rainbow Six Siege, talked about the launch of the next generation of consoles, and about Ubisoft’s plans for the game regarding these new platforms.

According to Athanassof, the team is working to make Rainbow Six Siege available as soon as the new consoles arrive, and there is no delay in the months that the update patches had when the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X came out. Ubisoft wants to make sure that the Users can play as soon as the new consoles are among us.

“We cannot give a date, because the dates depend on the manufacturers of the consoles,” says Athanasso f. “What I can say is that we will be available as soon as they launch, although it is up to them to agree with that. For Siege, our goal is to be present since launch. ” And then he adds: “We don’t want to divide our community. We want people who buy the new system to play immediately with their friends. ”

Athanasiou also said the team is ready to provide cross-platform support between PlayStation and Xbox to Rainbow Six Siege, although that will depend on conversations between Sony and Microsoft.

“ We would love the cross-game between the two platforms. We are ready to implement that. And this is what we expect to happen because, as I said, that is the direction in which the industry is moving, and there is nothing that can prevent it. It’s only a matter of time until it happens. ”

