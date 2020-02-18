Kimberly Loaiza’s dress opens while they record it on video!

The likes of its publication continue to increase

With the excuse of the arrival of February 14 and the celebration of Valentine, more than one has dressed in red to celebrate the day of love, although there is plenty of it and the party does not need them. Kimberly Loaiza could even have put on a dress of fares on this date that the only thing that would be commented would be the way in which the garment was opened, and it was recorded on video!

The Youtuber did not miss the opportunity to choose a most controversial model to celebrate love for her partner Juan de Dios Pantoja and friendship for the rest of humanity, a red and transparent model that had the peculiarity of having a slit in one of the sides that threatened to reach the waist, what a way to express love!

Photo session, video to immortalize the model and how great it looks and the play of the dress that opens at that precise moment. Luckily Kimberly’s hand was fast and the fact was only in anecdote, it shows that Loaiza imagined that something like this could happen.

And it is that much design, a lot of rhinestones in the chosen suit to celebrate love but the necklines and the slits in the garments have their danger!

Nor has the election of the outfit on that day or the way in which the dress was opened went unnoticed by its followers.

The likes do not stop reaching its publication confirming that Kimberly is one of the Mexican with greater personality and ability to attract.

Juan de Dios Pantoja will be delighted to be given a dress like this on the day of love even if it opens and looks more than the account.