It does not cut! Justin Bieber hit Selena but also Hailey!

Recognize having trouble being faithful
Despite Justin Bieber’s young age, the singer has enough life to write three books. Excesses, debauchery, and fame coexist with the singer as if it were the most normal thing in the world. And the infidelities too. The singer recognizes that it costs a lot to surrender to a single couple!
It has just been known that the interpreter of ‘Yummy’ brings to light his fifth album with the name of ‘Changes’ and the announcement has not surpassed at all the news of his unfaithful vein. Not even the long-awaited international tour we were looking forward to a meeting has had the same impact as the public recognition of his weakness, Justin has gone from being a singer to character status.
But what is this rash of sincerity now? Have you promised to discover all its secrets or is it just another advertising tactic?
Apparently the singer is in his most adult and confident moment and has dared to release this pearl, perhaps the changes of his album make reference to his life as a major.
Yes, he was unfaithful to Selena , disappeared days of his life and then reappeared as if nothing, at his side and without explaining although he blames the youth and not knowing how to handle popularity.
But with what is his wife today, with Hailey he also had his moment of stampede and infidelity because back in 2016 Justin confessed not feeling ready to commit. Not to be monogamous .
Fidelity did not go with him … until now.
As if he wanted us to excuse him on something, Justin talks about the common damage done to those who are now married and that infidelities came from both sides, not just him.
Youth problems? In that Justin is shielded, we must see what way to justify more little worked.