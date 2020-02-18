It does not cut! Justin Bieber hit Selena but also Hailey!

Recognize having trouble being faithful

Despite Justin Bieber’s young age, the singer has enough life to write three books. Excesses, debauchery, and fame coexist with the singer as if it were the most normal thing in the world. And the infidelities too. The singer recognizes that it costs a lot to surrender to a single couple!

It has just been known that the interpreter of ‘Yummy’ brings to light his fifth album with the name of ‘Changes’ and the announcement has not surpassed at all the news of his unfaithful vein. Not even the long-awaited international tour we were looking forward to a meeting has had the same impact as the public recognition of his weakness, Justin has gone from being a singer to character status.

But what is this rash of sincerity now? Have you promised to discover all its secrets or is it just another advertising tactic?

Apparently the singer is in his most adult and confident moment and has dared to release this pearl, perhaps the changes of his album make reference to his life as a major.