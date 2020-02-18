How hot! George Clooney visiting La Palma and … alone?

He was already on the island last summer

What has to be walking along the street and suddenly meet one of the most handsome in Hollywood. If we saw Brad Pitt we would be on the verge of collapse, but if you meet George Clooney several thousand kilometers from his house walking alone through the streets of La Palma, the heart attack is guaranteed!

The actor has just landed on the island of La Palma to record his next film, ‘Good morning, midnight’, a thriller of the much startle and nerves that in addition to starring produces, is that George is worth everything!

It is a film of science fiction intended to Netflix, a genre that is for nothing new for the US and is based on a novel by Lilly Brooks-Dalton.

Scientists, astronauts, very cold and world catastrophes are the main ingredients of the plot of this tape that is going to be shot exclusively in Las Palmas, and although it is true that other places such as Tenerife were shuffled, finally all the tape will feature This location.

Keeping the secret and suspense, the actor arrived on a private flight to the island and was transferred with the utmost stealth preventing any image of his arrival from being captured. The rest of his castmates landed on the island once the lead actor was put to safety.

It is not the first time that the actor acts as a director, since he has two previous productions under his belt, although it has been more than 15 years since he was not back behind the cameras.

Little else is known about this new project of George, secrecy is the dominant note in all this production.

What luck for the locals to be able to match Clooney on the street!