¡Bombazo! Yuliett Torres stands up and the skirt goes down!

Yuliett Torres is a cluster of virtues, but misfortunes are not bad either. From time to time she exceeds trimming shorts, other times the tops are too short and sometimes even when she stands up her skirt slips out, riding the show!

We need little to know about the fitness model that keeps fewer secrets, Yuliett is one of sharing and showing, what would be the meaning of all those sessions in the gym? And those clothes only fit for her?

And despite being divine and having achieved a physical like few thanks to her work, the mannequin takes care of herself, goes to centers where she receives aesthetic treatments that guarantee the eternity of her work. And this is where they caught her today and that way.

Yuliett treatment? Are we talking about who is considered the Mexican Kim Kardashian? What can you need with what you have?