Attention! Joselyn Cano breaks her pants, she couldn’t stand that much!

For something the Kim Kardashian of Mexico is considered

Joselyn Cano has taken the habit of surpassing herself with each of her publications. Maintaining that level is not easy and squeeze the neurons to surprise either. Although the Mexican knows how to strengthen her virtues, or can she be denied originality by seeing her with today’s outfit choice?

The model is one that knows how to combine its face of never having broken a plate with the voluptuousness of its physique, although choosing clothes that further highlight each of its qualities is also a characteristic that explodes wonderfully.

And all this knowledge with only 28 years … what will become of the model when I have some more years!

Today Joselyn goes out at night and the model she has chosen to succeed is a show, white silk pants that have had no choice but to open on the side, bursting at the seams given the size of the model.

Joselyn is immense, look where you look! And that’s why it has come to be considered an online personality.

Cano has no intention of changing clothes despite wearing torn pants – you can tell she is used to this kind of thing happening to her – her biggest concern when it comes to dinner is what kind of footwear to choose, golden heels or silver heels … while leaving sight considers a gift for all her followers!

It was believed that after her bikinis and leggings Joselyn was going to have a hard time to surprise again, but it shows that they were wrong.

The type of a model of the infrequent size that has become famous based on uploading photographs like this one and being compared with Kim Kardashian herself.