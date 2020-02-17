Sonia Isaza drives Arturo Vidal crazy with her latest photo on top

The player has not known how to resist her charms

From the disgust of the unloved singleness of Sonia Isaza to the revelry of her return to life as a couple, very few months have passed. And it shows that Arturo Vidal is doing both the mambo and the athlete, that they cannot be separated and that the player is hooked on the model’s publications!

They said goodbye quickly in case they gave them back, and once they deleted photos from the networks and confirmed the breakup Sonia turned even more on the sport. And at the gym. And on how to make her abs continue to grow, this woman has no measure!

The fitness model published again in its networks with the same frequency as it did before but showing only its sports side, in the gym, with comfortable clothes and with the usual tops and that never fails.

And it shows that what they call the ‘King’ is this type of garments and this type of photos and that her break had the days counted!

And is that the player has not endured seeing Sonia with a top of the usual and looking abdominal like never before … Arturo went crazy right after seeing her!

And that is not yet clear if what the player of Sonia likes the most are the muscles of the model, her passion for the gym or the mixture of the two.

And they came back … and now they love each other more than ever, or so it seems.

They just celebrated Valentine’s day together and it seems they were the ones who invented love. Gifts, photos, and bikini of Sonia, that is known that the fault of this return is the ultra-defined body of Sonia and the tops that she likes to wear so much.