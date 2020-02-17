Paola Jara’s photo in a bikini: All her moles are visible!

The singer is on vacation in Cancun

Paola Jara has put land in between with the excuse of a vacation since she has been caught next to Jessi Uribe seems to like her private life more than her ability to sing rancheras. Suitcase, bikinis and beach … and plenty of sunbeds and sun to expose all your moles!

True, the couple does not feel like confirming that they are dating. And what they have caught going camouflage and without camouflage, wouldn’t it be easier to confess and let everything flow?

It seems it is not the case…

Because of this vacation, the singer has not gone alone. In addition to the bikinis Paola has also taken Jessi, does anyone need any more proof?

A lot of photos, although each one by its side, and a lot of sunbathing. Paola gets a tan and the freckles on her neck do it too!

And while it is true that in the face of the interpreter there is no drop of moles or freckles, the selfie she has published does let her see that Paola is freckled and that she can keep track of all the spots that are in her neckline.

Did you notice her or did all eyes focus on the tiny size of her swimsuit?

The same Jessi paying attention to the singer Don Patricio also begins to ‘count the moles’ of his girl because of killing time while she roasted in the sun or maybe just entertain her by putting her tanner to avoid getting more spots.

What is clear is that Paola always attracts attention, when it is not for wearing the largest sunglasses is for wearing the smallest swimsuit and when not for teaching that she has moles, Paola is news even for her freckles.