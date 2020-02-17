Lindsey Pelas boasts a bikini on the beach Too small!

What a picture!

In Lindsey Pelas Instagram it seems that it’s always summer. The heat and the warm landscapes are accompanied by a great body enjoying the views. The beach likes it more than anything in the world. Walks through the sand and the occasional ‘dip’ to show off curves and bikini before all your fans.

An unconditional love relationship in social networks with all their fans. That continues to bear fruit to the model that ‘plays’ with them everything they want. One of her favorite hobbies. Promoting different brands such as Maxim, GQ or Glamor. It already has more than 9 million followers that are said soon! Keep winning fans with your podcast program that is aired on Focus TV: ‘Eyes Up Here’ It’s everywhere!

Always with a careful and restrained style, with personal elegance as a personal characteristic. It dazzles anyone with that look. What a beauty! Training routines to further refine your defined body than you presume without any shame in all your publications. How can you take advantage of your curves!

And so she wanted to show in her latest publication, with a blue bikini of small size and enjoying a beautiful beach. Paradise landscape that can be seen in the background with crystal clear water. Enjoying free time like the most. What an envy it raises through the nets! It has nothing to envy to any of the main celebrities who boast a great body.

Returning to her time as a model of the well-known Playboy brand, she now knows how to take advantage of social networks as ‘influencer’ with her daring photos that make more and more fans follow her and they drool with each post of the model. What a great body she has, how not to show off!