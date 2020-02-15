Watch out for what happened with Daniela Ospina! Boo! for this video

It is criticized by many

Not everything was going to be good for Daniela Ospina. Because the Colombian has shared several videos doing activities, such as yoga, spinning, volleyball … and had shown tremendous gifts. But obviously, some defect had to have the Colombian and has been hiding it for a long time, until in the end, it has come to light. And those are her terrible gifts when it comes to dancing, as you can see in this video, in which she moves her waist and tries to dance salsa. It is not necessary to be a lynx or understand much to realize that it is not her thing, and does not have the rhythm in the veins. And for that reason, it was on everyone’s lips, and was criticized and even insulted.

Beside her was the important and well-known singer Willy García, the presenter Paola Calle, the former queen Catalina Robayo and the model Anggie Bryan. And, while they followed the beat and seemed to know perfectly well what she was doing at all times, James Rodriguez’s ex-wife was lost and disoriented. She simply moved her body and tried to focus her eyes on another person, thus letting her embarrassing rhythm pass. But obviously she was the one who took all eyes and who was on everyone’s lips. Without a doubt, a pending subject for ‘Dani’ this year: learn to dance salsa. She still has time to improve.

Miami sigue contagiada de SALSA❗ primero @shakira @jlo y Swing Latino y ahora daniela Ospina, Paola Calle, Catalina Robayo y Anggie Bryan la ponen en las nubes 🔥 #Salsa #CaliEntura #WillyGarcia pic.twitter.com/rPDK880AR4 — WILLY GARCIA (@WILLYGARCIACali) February 7, 2020

“My mother, this is an insult to salsa”, “I have not seen anything more uncoordinated and duckling ever”, “So that they make her climb, if she doesn’t know how to do anything”, “A stick would have given more spectacle than it gave”, “Daniela, honey, I’m sorry but this is not your thing, not even from a distance” and “We already know that her boyfriends didn’t win them dancing” were the comments.