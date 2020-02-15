Untitled Goose Game is the winner of the best game of the year at the DICE 2020 awards

Yesterday the DICE awards were held. The big shot within this award is undoubtedly the “game of the year” award, whose nominees were Control, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium, Outer Wilds, and Untitled Goose Game. The competition was quite close.

As you have already seen in the title, the Untitled Goose Game was created by the independent Australian developers House House. This game was released on September 20, 2019, and basically consists of controlling a rather peculiar goose.

Untitled Goose Game, had four nominations, of which, won two more in addition to the game of the year, being these: best indie game; And better character. The only category that did not win, within which it was nominated, was a better direction. He definitely had excellent popularity for an indie game, putting himself above many titles with a much higher budget.

Here we bring you the complete list by category of the nominees and their respective winners:

Game of the Year:

Control

Death stranding

Elysium disk

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game (winner)

Action Game of the Year:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control (winner)

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Adventure Game of the Year:

Death stranding

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Resident Evil 2

Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order (winner)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Family Game of the Year:

A short hike

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2 (winner)

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Fighting Game of the Year:

Dead or Alive 6

Jump force

Mortal Kombat 11 (winner)

Samurai Shodown

Speed ​​Game of the Year:

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Mario Kart Tour (winner)

Trials Rising

RPG of the Year:

Elysium disk

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Kingdom Hearts III

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

The Outer Worlds (winner)

Sports Game of the Year:

FIFA 20 (winner)

Madden NFL 20

MLB the Show 19

NBA 2k20

NHL 20

Strategy / Simulation Game of the Year:

The 1800 year

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (winner)

Oxygen Not Included

Slay the Spire

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Merit to the Technical Section in Virtual Reality:

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth (winner)

Pistol Whip

Stormland

Westworld Awakening

Best Virtual Reality Game:

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & truth

Pistol Whip (winner)

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

Trover Saves the Universe

Best Indie Game

A short hike

Elysium disk

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Untitled Goose Game (winner)

What Golf?

Mobile Game of the Year:

Call of Duty: Mobile

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts (winner)

Sky: Children of the Light

What Golf?

Online Game of the Year:

Apex Legends (winner)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Tetris 99

Wargroove

Best Design:

Baba Is You (winner)

Elysium disk

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Slay the Spire

Best Direction:

A short hike

Control (winner)

Elysium disk

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Best Animations:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Days Gone

Death stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (winner)

Best Art Direction:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control (winner)

Death stranding

Resident Evil 2

Best Character:

Control (Jesse Faden)

Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)

Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)

Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order (Greez)

Untitled Goose Game (The Goose) (winner)

Best Musical Composition:

Arise: A Simple Story

Control (winner)

Erica

Golem

Mortal Kombat 11

Best Audio Design:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Death Stranding (winner)

Mortal Kombat 11

Resident Evil 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Story:

Control

Elysium Disc (winner)

Outer Wilds

Telling Lies

The Outer Worlds

Best Technical Section:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding (winner)

Metro Exodus

What do you think of the results of the DICE awards? Did you try Untitled Goose Game?