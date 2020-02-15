Untitled Goose Game is the winner of the best game of the year at the DICE 2020 awards

Yesterday the DICE awards were held. The big shot within this award is undoubtedly the “game of the year” award, whose nominees were Control, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium, Outer Wilds, and Untitled Goose Game. The competition was quite close.
As you have already seen in the title, the Untitled Goose Game was created by the independent Australian developers House House. This game was released on September 20, 2019, and basically consists of controlling a rather peculiar goose.
And the #DICEAwards Game of the Year goes to #UntitledGooseGame! HONK pic.twitter.com/7zk9wnyn1S
— AIAS – #DICEAwards / #DICE2020 (@Official_AIAS) February 14, 2020
Untitled Goose Game, had four nominations, of which, won two more in addition to the game of the year, being these: best indie game; And better character. The only category that did not win, within which it was nominated, was a better direction. He definitely had excellent popularity for an indie game, putting himself above many titles with a much higher budget.
Here we bring you the complete list by category of the nominees and their respective winners:
Game of the Year:
- Control
- Death stranding
- Elysium disk
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game (winner)
Action Game of the Year:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control (winner)
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Adventure Game of the Year:
- Death stranding
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Resident Evil 2
- Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order (winner)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Family Game of the Year:
- A short hike
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2 (winner)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
Fighting Game of the Year:
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump force
- Mortal Kombat 11 (winner)
- Samurai Shodown
Speed Game of the Year:
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- F1 2019
- Mario Kart Tour (winner)
- Trials Rising
RPG of the Year:
- Elysium disk
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield
- The Outer Worlds (winner)
Sports Game of the Year:
- FIFA 20 (winner)
- Madden NFL 20
- MLB the Show 19
- NBA 2k20
- NHL 20
Strategy / Simulation Game of the Year:
- The 1800 year
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (winner)
- Oxygen Not Included
- Slay the Spire
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Merit to the Technical Section in Virtual Reality:
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth (winner)
- Pistol Whip
- Stormland
- Westworld Awakening
Best Virtual Reality Game:
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & truth
- Pistol Whip (winner)
- The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
- Trover Saves the Universe
Best Indie Game
- A short hike
- Elysium disk
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Untitled Goose Game (winner)
- What Golf?
Mobile Game of the Year:
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (winner)
- Sky: Children of the Light
- What Golf?
Online Game of the Year:
- Apex Legends (winner)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Tetris 99
- Wargroove
Best Design:
- Baba Is You (winner)
- Elysium disk
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Slay the Spire
Best Direction:
- A short hike
- Control (winner)
- Elysium disk
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Animations:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Days Gone
- Death stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (winner)
Best Art Direction:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control (winner)
- Death stranding
- Resident Evil 2
Best Character:
- Control (Jesse Faden)
- Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
- Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
- Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order (Greez)
- Untitled Goose Game (The Goose) (winner)
Best Musical Composition:
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Control (winner)
- Erica
- Golem
- Mortal Kombat 11
Best Audio Design:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Death Stranding (winner)
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Resident Evil 2
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Best Story:
- Control
- Elysium Disc (winner)
- Outer Wilds
- Telling Lies
- The Outer Worlds
Best Technical Section:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding (winner)
- Metro Exodus