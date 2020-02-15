Unshaven! Ana Cheri is videotaped with all that hair there! / eyebrows

An unexpected surprise
A phenomenon in social networks like Ana Cheri has left everyone with their mouths open because of an oversight that they don’t use. Concerned primarily with having a body fit to enter Olympus, this time she has forgotten about hair removal in a rather delicate area. And to increase the evils, the proof is in a video that she posted on her popular Instagram account.
With all the best intentions, Cheri wanted to give makeup advice to her followers. The initiative was quite positive and received a good response from the public.
Part of the message Ana posted with the video was: “A few points that I want to touch if you plan to go out in the sunlight for the day that the SPF in your makeup is generally not enough, so be sure to add additional sun protection ! ». In addition to this, she remarked: « I also like to use in illuminating primer if I am going to make a very light base to basically correct the color of my skin in this way I can obtain an additional shine! ».
Perfect quick look for the sunshine ☀️ Few points I want to touch on, if you plan on going out in the sunshine for the day the SPF in your make up typically is not enough, so be sure to add some extra sun protection! 🙌🏼 Also I like to use in illuminating primer if I’m gonna do really light foundation to basically just color correct on my skin this way you get an extra glow! ✨✨ Also when I’m traveling I typically just choose one of my favorite bronzers and use that for my eyeshadow and to contour my nose. #Snatched Last thing I want to touch on, I haven’t really been setting my under eyes lately because I find it makes me too dry when I want to do this natural look, so I like to just put bronzer under my eye to camouflage any creasing. Products in order: @soldejaneiro My Sol Stick SPF 50 sunscreen and Brazilian Kiss Lip Butter @lauramercier Pure Canvas Illuminating Primer @itcosmetics CC+ Full Coverage Cream @kyliecosmetics Concealer @hourglasscosmetics Concealer @fentybeauty Sun Stalk’r Bronzer @toofaced You’re So Jelly Highlighter @buxomcosmetics Extrovert Mascara 💣 and Plumping Lip Cream in the shade Hot Toddy Give it a try and let me know what you think ☀️☀️ #lauramercier #makeup #toofaced #buxomcosmetics #beanextrovert #mascara #beauty #IGTV #fentybeauty #buxombabe #kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics #LOTD #itcosmeticscccream #hourglasscosmetics
All very well so far, but when your eyebrows are appreciated, it is revealed that they are without shaving. Long time fans noticed it, it’s really hard to believe how she didn’t notice.
Ana Cheri nothing is saved
Despite the mistake with her eyebrows, Ana does not stop liking the public, since she has a particular influencer style. Instead of trying to restrict their fashion knowledge so that followers have to pay, they usually give away the content.
Ana Cheri does not keep her cosmetic and training secrets, because her plan is to reach out and help as many people as possible with her ideas. There are already more than 12.4 million people who enjoy their material. Will you stay true to your forms now that the likes marker does not stop uploading?