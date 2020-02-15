That bikini can’t with all that! Paula Galindo surprises by the pool

It never leaves indifferent.

Paula Galindo is 9 years old, being a prominent YouTube influencer, with more than 9 million followers. Over time, the Colombian has made everyone participate in her life on social networks, showing her best and worst moments, touching her followers for her transparency and charisma.

Recently, she published a photo in a two-piece swimsuit, where you can see her toned body that she has achieved with her Fitness lifestyle. She appears sitting in a sunlit pool chair, which gives her skin a perfect appearance, on her face a radiant smile and the characteristic background of palm trees that she could not miss.

The photo obtained more than 335 thousand likes and generated a stir because it appears next to her influential colleague Mario Ruiz. The fans of both were glad to see them pose together. After so many years of friendship and collaborations in the channels, they get the support of their followers and even encourage them to be a couple.

The Heat and Paula Galindo Awards

It is clear that the Colombian is at the best moment of her career. And it is that with so many projects carried out, such as her own makeup line, her continuous trips throughout the world, and her neat image, she has the world of networks in her hands.

However, days ago she managed to surprise even more when she announced through her Instagram, which will be one of the presenters of the Heat Awards with Mario Ruiz, for that reason they have been seen together. Although it is not the first time she presents an award, remember that last August 2019 she had an appearance at the Kids Choice Awards, where she was photographed alongside singer Daddy Yankee.

Definitely, fans are waiting to see how to outfit Paula Galindo will be amazed at the Heat Awards. How many awesome photos will come out?