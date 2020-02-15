Thalia unrecognizable before being famous: Very thin and in a bikini!

What a photo!

The famous pop singer, Thalia, has come out in this image where very few recognize her. With an eighties-style swimsuit in blue and her curly hair, it cannot be denied that she has always enjoyed a great figure. In this very own photo of a quinceañera, it is clear that nothing is left or missing, the beauty of youth emanates as in a source of life.

The actress also, since its inception has had qualities that in the course of her career perfected. A beautiful face, enviable figure and conditions as a singer and actress, allowed the imposing Thalia to be in the public arena which young lady at her best.

The Aztec star remains active in social networks, where she shares photos of her work and her daily life with her friends and loved ones. In her Instagram account, she has more than 15 million followers attentive to everything she publishes. Interacting with them is something that the diva enjoys very much. The criticisms, of course, do not stop, praise, affection and the occasional comment related to their cosmetic changes are part of their day to day networks.

Thalia and her fondness for shoes

It is not complicated for the artist to have to choose different shoes for each occasion. But if the commitments abound, then it would be time to show your great collection. Thalia loves to buy shoes with unusual and beautiful designs. One of her focal points that draw attention to the stage is her shoes, so she strives to select the appropriate ones for each outfit.

It is so much her love for shoes, that she decided to start as a businesswoman and now has her own line of shoes for ladies, where she has expressed her ideas in terms of comfort, height, design and more. Thalia always wears her favorite shoes to succeed.