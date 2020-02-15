Square Enix and Marvel launch a new trailer for the Avengers game, will arrive on September 4 and can already be preordered

Square Enix and Marvel released a new Marvel’s Avengers trailer running inside the engine. In the trailer, you can see some of the characters that can be selected, and the powers they possess. In addition, brief advances of the gameplay are shown.

Marvel’s Avengers is an action and adventure game that promises to combine an original cinematic story with single-player modes and cooperative play.

Players will be able to assemble online teams of up to 4 players and master extraordinary skills. They will also be able to customize an increasingly large list of heroes, to defend the land from increasingly larger threats.

Here you can see the trailer:

Square Enix has plans to extend the game with new heroes and new missions, which would be launched periodically. At the moment it is possible to preorder and pre-download the game, although it will not be playable until its release date.

Marvel’s Avengers is a game developed by Crystal Dynamics and distributed by Square Enix that will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC on September 4, 2020.