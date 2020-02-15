Sommer Ray opens her jacket: So you go to the gym ?! Attention

A very curious session.

Sommer Ray is a girl who, with 23 years of age, has gathered a huge amount of achievements and a career as a splendid model. The model title is but a way to call this personality who with her cunning and charm gets countless comments about her beauty and personality.

On this occasion, she showed that to exercise you can look beautiful or much more than that. In the photograph she shared through her Instagram, Sommer uses a three-piece sports suit, which although she wears a jacket, wears it open and shows her sculptural abdomen. It must be said that Ray is revolutionizing the world of fashion with her innovative costumes.

On Instagram, she shares that she is: ” So so happy because all the cutest clothes in history are now available at @shopsommerray “. Without a doubt, Sommer knew how to take advantage of her experience as a fitness girl and model, to make a line of clothing that is up to par, with exquisite designs and colors, which suit her very well to different skin tones, prints, and shapes, it is a success.

The spectacular eyebrows of Sommer Ray

The fashion of populated eyebrows, once it became a trend, did not stop impacting. The one born in Colorado is one of those models that reminds us of a bit of Cara Delevingne, who also has bushy eyebrows. It is phenomenal as it looks proudly, and wherever it perches, it causes a series of exclamations.

You don’t have to be fortune tellers to realize that Sommer Ray’s career is becoming more remarkable every day. With her clothing line, the number of people who are aware of their progress, their fantastic bearing and fresh personality, manages to stand out. It can be about her abundant hair, her thick eyebrows, her toned body, the case is that this year 2020, Sommer comes with everything.