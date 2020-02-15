Shannon de Lima’s confession that turns Spain upside down!

Eye to your words

Shannon de Lima and Jennifer López have something in common. In addition to being famous, and two of the most mentioned women today, they both have a common ex: Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony. In fact, the American artist has with him a daughter, Emme, who is eleven years old today. With the Venezuelan, on the other hand, she had no descendants, but they were married, from 2014 to 2017, although their relationship began in 2012. Five years in which the current wife of James Rodríguez shared life with the vocalist and her children, including the aforementioned Emme. And she got along very well with them, in fact, she took love and continues to have contact with them today, because she has a very good relationship with her ex.

And, obviously, the one who was also a couple of the Mexican boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez did not miss the detail of the ‘SuperBowl’, where JLO and Shakira went out to sing at rest. And next to them, the daughter of the New Yorker, who surprised everyone with her voice. Everyone but Shannon, who had already heard her at home several times, and knew perfectly about her skills and potential. This was assured at least in her last interview. “Of course I saw her performance. It was wonderful, but she already sang at home. Without a doubt, she has inherited the voice of her father, Marc. I still have great affection and a great relationship with them. In fact, my son, Daniel, calls them brothers. They have been sharing my life with the father of these children for many years. Marc has been a very important man for me, and we have a very good relationship today. ”

And the fact that De Lima forgot about Jennifer in her compliments did not go unnoticed by the general public. Because Emme not only has a singing father, but also a mother …