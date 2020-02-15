Rubén from ‘The Island of Temptations’ You already have a new job!

Go back to the world of football

It is clear that in a world of ‘influencers’ and ‘celebrities’ it is very difficult to make a place in that environment, even if you leave a television program that has had ‘both hype’ and ‘The island of temptations’. This boom has taken advantage of Rubén Sánchez. The one who was the ‘indirect’ protagonist of the famous ESTEFANÍA! He already has his first job. On the island he was linked to ‘Fani’, to the point that he broke his 8-year relationship for this ‘new adventure’ with Rubén himself, who kicked him in the last bonfire, leaving alone the program. ‘Fani’ did not give credit to what his eyes saw … What a surprise he gave to all of Spain!

He has taken great advantage of his pull to ‘sign’ for a professional football team, CF Fuenlabrada, who has announced it on social networks as his new ‘galactic’ wearing the number 8 on his shirt. Social networks have gone crazy!

Although this whole story has an explanation. Rubén does not return to the ‘green’, after making the decision to retire in 2012. Now at 31, he has become a visible face of the club, as well as a claim for the new store that will open at the Fernando Torres stadium, where he will be In the next meeting. And yes, absolute full is expected!

He also wanted to send a message to all the fans on Instagram so they can have a good time with him, as well as delight in the video with several touches of the ball with a lot of quality. He has decided to definitely leave the world of football to devote himself to the world of public events, we will see where he appears next time. Rumors have begun to shoot after his current good relationship with Mediaset and … Could it be one of the covers for the new installment of ‘Survivors’?