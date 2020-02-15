Issa Vegas is going to see Messi and company with these scandal leggings!

She had a good teacher who taught her how to do it

The role of Segunda is not cool to anyone, nor to be known as the substitute either. This was clear to Issa Vegas from the first minute in which he was asked to take the position of television host of the program that Yanet García previously presented. Issa needed to show the entire audience that she was worthy of the job for obvious reasons … and why not turn to outfit to make it look like this?

It is true that he started with the bar very high, Yanet had won the public not only with her naturalness and sympathy but also with the spectacle that was to see her every day. Neither repeated model nor disappointed insight.

And since Issa is a smart girl, she learned … and copied in her own way.

Argentina has been dedicated to using the same weapons as Garcia but taking them to their land, cramming their publications with photographs and letting the clothes they wear speak for themselves, they do not need more.

Belted, leggings and dresses do everything for her, and she is not going astray!

Even to approach Camp Nou to see her countryman Messi play, she uses leggins and publications. Let it be known that she is a fan of football, of Argentina, and of fair clothes!

And instead of publishing any photo, she does it on her back, isn’t her intention too clear?

And if she no longer wins her own for her physique, at least she will do it for football and for Messi, Issa smart girl!

And all this way of preparing the land without even knowing if it will be a substitute for Yanet, if the work will finally be her or if the working conditions will be what she expects.

But just in case, Issa has already begun to pave the way …