DayZ can be played for free on Steam until February 17

We bring you good news for this weekend, gamer community. DayZ is available to play for free from today until February 17, as announced by Bohemia Interactive.

🔥 Play DayZ for Free until February 17th! You have until Monday, February 17th, at 7pm CET, to enjoy #DayZ for free on @Steam!

During this period, you can also get DayZ for 40% Off, and Livonia for 10% Off.

Are you ready, Survivors?https://t.co/t5SnoYnDpX pic.twitter.com/bC5vQUWaXf — DayZ 🖥 🎮 ❤️ (@DayZ) February 13, 2020

DayZ is an open-world video game online. This consists of a single goal per game: stay alive as long as possible, using any means available in the game.

For its part, the gameplay is summarized to make decisions of great importance, since based on them, your permanence in the game is guaranteed. In addition, it should be noted that you do not have the option to save games, much less have extra lives, so you will not be able to resurrect in games, so you will have to play in the most strategic way possible.

If you have not played DayZ and want to try something different this weekend, this could certainly be an excellent option. You just have to be a Steam user and start it.