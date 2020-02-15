Brad Pitt returns from hell and tells. “He is a new man”

At 56 he reveals everything that happened so that Brad fell into the well

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is in luck and this is saying a lot if we review his years. Since he and his wife Angelina Jolie separated in 2016, Oklahoma entered a spiral of bad vices in which one of them, the drink, led him to be very close to the precipice.

It is not that the handsome and sexy Hollywood actor during the last 30 years began in 2016 with a whole series of bad habits, far from it. Already during the 90s, Brad himself acknowledged that he smoked a lot of weed because he didn’t know how to digest all that success he was having on the big screen. Since his explosion with the movie ” Interview with a vampire,” his fame kept growing and that is not easy to manage, much less. For our Louis, it was no exception.

After more than a decade of marriage with Angelina Jolie, the couple ended the relationship in 2016. According to Angelina, Brad’s drinking was a problem he didn’t want to solve and this ended one of the most famous couples in Hollywood history. The end of the marriage meant for Brad Pitt to fall back in the drink to points that he had not previously achieved and that put his career as an actor and the relationship of the Oscar-winning blond with his six children at risk.

It is precisely the relationship with their children that made Angelina Jolie decide to break the couple. It was not a simple separation for all the goods that the two accumulate and that they shared until nothing. In fact, they have not yet signed the separation precisely for not having made the complete separation although Brad has already said that he is delighted in his current situation as a single father.