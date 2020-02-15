Antonella Roccuzzo can’t with this diva: Everyone crazy with her!

It has a great rivalry

Wanda Nara and Antonella Roccuzzo have been in a long-standing relationship. Nothing beyond the personal, as they barely know each other, and have not even given them time to fight, although it is true that there is a bad feeling between their husbands, Mauro Icardi and Leo Messi. Because nobody knows that the Paris Saint-Germain striker is not well received in the Argentine national team, and one of the heavyweights that are clearly against her call is the captain. However, the tension between their wives is nothing more than a rivalry, who knows whether created by their fans or not, about which is the greatest WAG or the most beautiful woman in Argentina. Anyway, that is a matter of taste and all you can do is enjoy both.

But it is inevitable to see a confrontation in each publication that rises either. For example, in this one of the ex-wives of former player Maxi López, who appeared in a red dress of a material that appears to be velvet, with a tremendous neckline that practically left her innkeepers insight. Obviously, it was to celebrate Valentine’s Day, because red is the color of love and passion, and accompanied it with a message that put love in up to four languages: French, Spanish, Italian and English. From something as simple as that, a debate was created between her ‘followers’ and those of ‘Anto’ to clarify who the queen is.

“I do not know how they dare to compare them yet, it is very clear who is the most beautiful”, “Wanda is several steps above, enough of discussions”, “Nara does not shade Antonella Roccuzzo” or “Well I think they are equally beautiful both ”read.