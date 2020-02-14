Wow! Pamela Anderson’s husband announced the resignation via SMS

Hollywood producer Joe Peters married Pamela Anderson on a whim and a quick schedule in late January. The man quickly came to the street and informed Pamela of the resignation by text message. She was shocked by the media attention she received from the relationship.

We have had a beautiful and awesome festival of love, but this marriage issue has frightened me. I realized that at 74, I wanted a simple life and not an international relationship, Joe Peters wrote to Pamela.