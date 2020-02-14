Vanderpump Rules Beauty Without Bra – A spectacular selfie for some

The Finnish Hero TV channel has long been presenting the Vanderpump Rules television series. Daily episodes follow the life-changing lives of Lisa Vanderpump’s Los Angeles-owned restaurants and their young, sexy staff.
Scheana Shay, who has seen all seasons of the series, has always been very open about her life. The woman has gone through a divorce and several boyfriends as well as one evening stories during filming. Scheana Shay is also very open to her followers on Instagram, where she often posts spectacular photos.
Scheana Shay is regularly featured in seductive lingerie and bikini photos on her channel. This time, the woman in the pants is wearing a selfie photo, but she hasn’t put on a bra. The tiny top reveals some of the bare breasts underneath the shirt, which seems to be the whole idea of the picture.
🌟 $10,000 GIFTING! 🌟 I’m teaming up with @jbsocialcollective to give TWO of you a $5,000 shopping spree! Entering is simple with 3 easy steps: 1️⃣ Like this photo 2️⃣ Tag a friend in the comments below 3️⃣ Follow @jbsocialcollective and everyone they are following ⭐️ Get a bonus entry for every additional friend you tag below! (Tag each friend in a separate comment) _ Closing: Friday 1/31 at midnight PST. The winners will be announced on the @jbsocialcollective Instagram feed on 2/1 and must be claimed within 48 hours. Detailed rules, eligibility, and procedures are posted on the @jbsocialcollective Instagram feed. By entering, entrants confirm they are at least 18+ years of age and release Instagram of responsibility. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram.