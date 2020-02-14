Vanderpump Rules Beauty Without Bra – A spectacular selfie for some

The Finnish Hero TV channel has long been presenting the Vanderpump Rules television series. Daily episodes follow the life-changing lives of Lisa Vanderpump’s Los Angeles-owned restaurants and their young, sexy staff.

Scheana Shay, who has seen all seasons of the series, has always been very open about her life. The woman has gone through a divorce and several boyfriends as well as one evening stories during filming. Scheana Shay is also very open to her followers on Instagram, where she often posts spectacular photos.

Scheana Shay is regularly featured in seductive lingerie and bikini photos on her channel. This time, the woman in the pants is wearing a selfie photo, but she hasn’t put on a bra. The tiny top reveals some of the bare breasts underneath the shirt, which seems to be the whole idea of ​​the picture.