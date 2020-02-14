This new Resident Evil 2 mod allows you to permanently kill zombies with a headshot

Resident Evil 2 Remake is a great title. However, it has always been a bit annoying that unlike what is shown in the game’s cinematics, zombies do not die when they are shot in the head. Now, a new mod finally lets you leave them on the floor forever.

This mod, created by the user Ferrazbaixista, will allow zombies to remain very dead when they are shot in the head, so you know where to aim from now on. Of course, it is much easier said than done.

According to its creator, this mod also makes the weak points of all enemies even weaker, to give the player an experience closer to reality. No zombie in real life would withstand so many bullets, right?

On the other hand, to compensate, now the ammunition will be scarcer, as will the objects to be cured. Again, these changes aim to achieve a more realistic experience, compared to the original version of the game.

You can get the mod in the following link.