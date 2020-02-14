Sex scene as a reason – Jessica Simpson declined the role of a hit movie

The pop star and actress Jessica Simpson had little to do with Ryan Gosling in the popular romantic drama. However, she refused the role because of a bold scene.

Simpson was nominated for the female lead role in The Notebook – The Pages of Love, based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel. However, she did not accept the role, as the sex scene in the film was not removed according to her wishes. Even the fact that the opposite actor was her adoration for Ryan Gosling didn’t change the star’s mind.

Simpson reveals that she saw The Notebook after leaving ex-husband Nick Lachey in 2005. The film brought emotion to the surface, and the star hoped to find the same great love as the movie. The movie’s female lead was eventually seen in Rachel McAdams.