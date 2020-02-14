Rocket League receives experimental support for DirectX 11 on Steam

Psyonix announced good news: Rocket League for PC, through Steam, already has compatibility with an experimental DirectX 11 client. Apparently, this improvement is only for the quality of life, since the original version of the game runs on the old DirectX 9, but we will see how this new implementation unfolds.

The official announcement indicates that players will not experience differences in the gameplay or appearance of the game using this new experimental client.

To test this model, you first have to right-click on the Rocket League, select the Properties option, choose “Select startup options” on the General tab, paste “-dx11” and select OK. It is a fairly simple process, as mentioned by Psyonix. Also, keep in mind that your PC must have a series of minimum requirements, which will be mentioned below:

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bits)

Processor: 2.5 GHz Dual-Core

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA 700 Series