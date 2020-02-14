Did you see it coming? Monica Naranjo leaves those of Mediaset lying

She just made her decision public

The silence fills the halls of Mediaset after learning of the decision Monica Naranjo. She leaves, leaves without leaving a substitute or apprentice to relieve her, the role of ‘mediator sui generis ‘ in ‘The island of temptations’ is vacant waiting for possible candidates. Monica has just made public that leaves those of Mediaset lying … almost nothing!

Looking at the tour of the presenter and how she has been jumping from one professional challenge to another, one might think that the singer has not just found the place to be more comfortable.

In music, she moves like a fish in the water and the presenter is not bad at all, so what is happening with Monica? Why have you decided not to renew your contract with that chain?

The success of the reality that has just ended has pushed the producer to plan the second edition of it that would begin early this summer, and as soon as Monica has heard about it, she has gotten off the ship. She has defected. But yes, she has said goodbye.

Gracias, gracias y mil veces gracias por ese otro 30% de cuota y 3.9 millones de espectadores!! 😍🙏😱 ⁣#LaIslaDeLasTentaciones siempre estará en mi corazón y sólo tengo palabras de agradecimiento tanto a @CuarzoTV, como a @Mediasetcom… Leer más: https://t.co/Lwm7f0PFrG… pic.twitter.com/UuhXmwbGY8 — Mónica Naranjo (@monicanaranjo) February 14, 2020