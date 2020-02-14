Ciara introduced her voluptuous side profile – the cause was found in the stomach

Impressive pop star Ciara has focused on starting a family over the past few years instead of her musical career. In July 2016, 34-year-old Ciara married Russell Wilson. Two years ago, she and Wilson got a daughter, Sienna, which according to Ciara has been one of the highlights of her life.

Now the pop star is pregnant again. Ciara introduced her new rounded side profile on her Instagram channel while the woman’s pregnancy belly was already beautifully featured. The child is her second child with Wilson, but Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from her former union.

Last year, Ciara released an album called Beauty Marks with 11 new songs. She will soon be back on maternity leave, but this time the pop star will certainly not take a long break before returning to the stage for her beloved music.