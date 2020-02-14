Capcom reveals the figures of its latest games: RE7 has already passed 7 million sales, and MHW is close to 15 million

The great trajectory and popularity that Capcom has in the videogames industry are evident. Their titles stand out among the favorites of the Gaming community, who has not enjoyed a long day of Tekken, Resident Evil or other of their games? Well, we tell you that the sales figures prove the excellent reception that various Capcom games have had in the market.

Recently Capcom and Katsuhiro Harada gave official information on the sales figures for Tekken 7, Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 7. The results were quite satisfactory and once again prove that Capcom knows well what it does.

Some important figures

Tekken 7 has sold around 5 million copies globally on all platforms.

Resident Evil 7 has sold 7 million copies on all platforms.

Resident Evil 2 Remake has sold 5.8 million units worldwide.

Devil May Cry 5 has sold 3.1 million units becoming the most successful game in the franchise.

Street Fighter 5 has sold 4.1 million copies on Playstation 4 and PC.

Monster Hunter: World has sold 14.9 million units worldwide, is Capcom’s most successful game.

Given these wonderful figures, the most likely is that we see titles related to these franchises in the new generation of consoles. Let’s cross our fingers to make it happen.