Wanda Nara gets like this in the jacuzzi: Antonella Roccuzzo hallucinates!

The image is tremendous

Wanda Nara has surprised everyone with a photo of the most curious. And it is that Argentina is a specialist in raising the temperature of the networks and sneaking into everyone’s mouth, with their words, their clothes, and their daring poses. And here, she appeared in her hotel room, in Rome, where she is staying while participating in Big Brother VIP Italy, where she is the most recognizable and controversial face. In fact, it is no secret and nobody is fooled if we affirm that much of the audience achieved this year is thanks to Mauro Icardi’s wife. Everything she touches turns it into gold, and this time it was no exception, being ‘trending topic’ one day after another.

And with images like this, the truth is that it is not surprising at all. Because Argentina was seen immersed in a jacuzzi, which seemed the most sophisticated and elegant. But be careful, I didn’t do it naked or in a bikini, as you usually enter. If not I was dressed, and also with a red passion set, which seemed to be nothing cheap, something that stunned everyone. Because they could not believe what they were seeing since it is not very usual to see a person dive into the water. If her intention was to leave everyone who saw her speechless and be the protagonist for a few hours, there is no doubt that she succeeded.

“It’s to freak out in colors,” “I promise I don’t understand anything at all,” “Wanda does strange things every day, I don’t know if we should worry,” “Anyway, she’ll know what a dress like that is worth,” “The Situation is funny ”or“ I don’t even know what to say to this ”were the most repeated comments.