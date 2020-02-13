Square Enix launches the Outriders ad trailer, its new game for the next generation

People Can Fly and Square Enix today released a trailer for their next game, Outriders. The title will be available for both current and next-generation consoles, including the Xbox Series X and Play Station 5, as well as a PC where it will arrive through Steam.

It is a cooperative RPG shooting game with 1 to 3 players that takes place in a dark, futuristic and science fiction universe. The premise of the game is as follows: Mankind has left the earth and is crossing the universe in search of a new home, which they believe they have found on the planet, Enoch. However, a space storm of enormous magnitude known as The Anomaly forces humanity to return to a cryogenic state, from which they hope to leave once the storm has passed. Meanwhile, those who eventually wake up discover that they have a series of powers within them, that will make them question their own humanity, evolve, and become something completely different.

According to People Can Fly “Players will create their own Outrider and embark on a journey through a hostile planet. With a rich narrative that encompasses a diverse world, they will leave the First City neighborhoods behind and go through forests, mountains, and deserts in search of a mysterious signal. ” It is expected that the game will be loaded with a wide variety of weapons and supernatural powers, although the exact nature of the type of game, the mechanics, or if it will be open, semi-open world, etc., is still unknown.

The release date is not defined but is expected to be at the end of 2020, to match the launch of next-generation consoles. Tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. in Argentina there will be a revelation streaming on Twitch, where fortunately many of those details will be clarified.

Eager to discover what powers the Outriders will have?