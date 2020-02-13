Shannon de Lima drops this bomb: Attention to James Rodriguez!

She has not minced words

Shannon de Lima was interviewed and left several bomb messages, which have rocked the entire planet. Because, after James Rodriguez had her second child, the result of a rental belly, she had decided to remain silent. And she did not defend herself against accusations that claimed that, in reality, her marriage was a fraud and a scam. And obviously, many ask questions were addressed on that subject, and also, about their only son, Alejandro. “He is already 12 years old. She is a very good child and understands that her mother has to work. When she can travel with me, but since she has a school, she is also with her father and with my mother, her grandmother, ”she said of her.

On her relationship with the crack of Real Madrid, she did not go into details and simply said that “We are very happy and calm, we have been together for a year and a half”, and incidentally, she dropped that she does not rule out marrying her, but neither does she appear in her short-term plans. “It is not my dream. People get married, get divorced, I don’t know why they waste time. At the moment, I don’t think about the wedding. I’ve been dating Marc Anthony for five years and I even married her. Now I am so calm that everything flows in my relationship with James: trust, respect, and love. And this is the most important thing for me ”were her textual words.

And finally, the bomb of the day. Because, to begin with, she said that her relationship with James’s children is very good. “Very well, Salome and Samuel are wonderful” were her words, and then, she dropped that her plans pass the option of becoming a mother again, this time, the Colombian. “Yes, of course, I would love it. Children are always a blessing. Of course, I would have to stop traveling, ”he snapped, leaving the door open.