Attention! Sol Pérez happens again: A lot of size for those jeans!

Argentina does not know how to do otherwise

Sol Pérez smiles although the smile is small on her face, things are not going as well as they should, and that she tries hard. While she lacks hours in the day to meet all her professional commitments in the field of love, nothing is going well. Apparent happiness on the face and the usual jeans to pose … with it things do not change!

It is not that Guido Mazzoni did not understand that Solti’s work as an influencer is based on posing, in taking a thousand photographs with jeans of small size so that her size is noticed, for nothing that has been the reason for her supposed separation. The entrepreneur likes this facet of the presenter.

Nor is it that she cares that the weather girl is better known for the tendency to mark her physique than to her television skills, she was already warned.

Not even the two daily theater performances that Sol now plays have been reasons to erase the photos they had shared on their social networks.

It has been the media pressure . And who could not go hand in hand without pointing the finger at the volume of Sun Guido has not supported it!

And part of all this pressure, although she does not want to recognize it is due to the garments that Pérez chooses to wear, too small for so much size. When the shorts are not jeans and when not the bikinis. Always fair and letting her love of scooter and sport come into view.

Perhaps if the sun changed its desire to buy small sizes for which they really belong, the thing would change and they would have a second chance.

At the moment the theater actress has no intention to stop showing her charms, nor Guido to publish photos with her again.