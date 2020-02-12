Yours is not normal! Yarishna Ayala leaves us speechless seeing her like this!

The model is overcome with each of its appearances

If someone thought that Michelle Lewin was the biggest in size for giving so much to the weights, she didn’t know Yarishna Ayala. Because once it is seen it is known that it is impossible that as she has two … everything that Ayala has seems anything but normal!

Without taking a bit of merit from all your work, you have to recognize that as a dancer Marc Anthony had part of the work already done. The hours of rehearsal dancing are not as hard as the sessions in the gym but the habit of dedicating time to training already had it.

And then came fitness … and with it, everything you have today and your source of income!

Yarishna has grown in every way, although what is most obvious is the exorbitant size of her muscles. There is no part of her body that has not developed excessively thanks to training, nor does Sara Corrales earn it in leg size!

And despite having an ultra-defined body, Yarishna doesn’t skimp on putting on clothes. And the smaller, the better. And if she gets caught off guard and on her back, she goes crazy with the vision!

Isn’t it true that Lewin has nothing to do with the immensity of Ayala?

And although one might think that defining muscle can make the female forms of Ayala’s body end up getting lost, the athlete teaches us that this is not the case at all.

Yarishna is conceited, is attractive and likes to like, is there anything more feminine than that despite having plenty of muscles?

It only remains to think that normality does not go with it or with its own because it cannot be said anymore, Yarishna manages to leave us speechless every time we see her