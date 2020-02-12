You would never say it’s him! Jared Leto goes to the dark side with ‘Morbius’

He takes a risk with something he had never done before

Jared Leto has played it with his next role and with his next premiere. Getting into the skin of a character that very few know is an act of courage. But if the character catches from the moment the script is read, the options are very few. Leto will play ‘Morbius: the living vampire’ on the film that will be released in summer, did anyone ever hear about this character?

If Spiderman is known even in the most remote places with Morbius, the thing should not reach as much but sound, at least, by ear. Morbius is one of the bad guys who often appear in the comics of ‘the spider’, is the doctor who becomes a vampire when trying to find a cure for the disease he suffers.

And it is Jared Leto who goes to the dark side to feed this character.

More terror than superheroes in this adaptation?

You might think that the film brushes the genre of terror just by seeing the characterization of Leto, many hours to transform one of the most attractive faces of Hollywood into the bad guy, there is not a single trait of the character that reveals who is there under that mask, or could Jared be recognized with this face?

The actor acknowledges that the challenges are going and that this has been one of the biggest in his career. And not only because of the darkness of the character but because of the existence of a kind of ‘moral code’ within evil, although it is assumed that this statement will only be understood if the ‘movie’ is seen.

Winner of an Oscar for best supporting actor in ‘Dallas Buyer Club’, Leto once again demonstrates his versatility when playing roles, one of the greats that dare with everything.