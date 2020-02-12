‘The time of the discount’: Adara puts conditions to Gianmarco

And you have to meet them outside the house

We are at the peak of reality-style contests. Between ‘The island of temptations’, the past Big Brother and the not very future ‘Survivors’ we live a life that is neither ours nor true. Although some of its contestants, see Adara Molinero and Gianmarco are determined to continue at the same pace and with the same roll once the program ends.

They love each other madly, or so they say.

Adara was able to go up to the house where Gianmarco is locked up by the decision of the audience and stayed overnight. A lot of love, a lot of pastel tone when talking and few eyes for anything other than them.

Let it be clear to Spain, love like this there are not two.

Connoisseur of the break with Hugo, the Italian has become Adara’s newly released couple, yes, with the condition that if one day they get angry again – something hypothetical seen the love they have – the contestant will have to take the Phone without thinking.

It is noted that Molinero still remembers the little time they spent together at the end of the previous reality and the anger and misunderstanding between them that led the Italian not to answer the phone every time Adara called her.

The promise of eternal telephone and in-person attention, this is the thing.

Adara has not forgotten to ask for votes in favor of her boy to finish as the winner of the program and get the handful of euros from the prize.

“He is a good person,” or “he deserves it” or “it would make me very happy that she won” is the simplicity of speech she has used to support her new boy.

Hopefully, the words you exchange with the contestant are more expressive and eloquent than the words you have used to convince the public.