She doesn’t even want to look! Greeicy Rendón’s surprise is not what I expected!

Was Mike Bahía the architect?

Maybe Mike Bay is doing well to win back to Greeicy Rendón or maybe just the case of a gift. The fact is that it seems that the surprises are not very funny surprises, or at least those that come in a box and with so many balloons that you can not even imagine what is inside them. Greeicy didn’t expect it, nor what she found either!

The rumors about the distancing of the two artists only grow day by day. And as much as Mike insists on denying it, the doubt continues in the air, will this be a new attempt by the singer to bring the waters back to their course?

He sent flowers to the singer, publicly denied the major and now … a box with a gift!

Emotion before opening it, a Greeicy who dares not even look and … can you imagine what it is to receive a pig by mail?

Well, that has been the detail that Rendón has received, although she has not said if Mike has been the architect of this idea or it has been herself who has given herself the pet.

The animal family increased again!

It is well known that the singer is an animal lover and that chickens, dogs, cats, rabbits and even a cow live together. To this list of ‘pets’ the singer will have to add to her new acquisition, a little pig she was baptized with the name of ‘Matata’.

It seems that there is still room in the house that so far shares with Mike so that the animal family continues to grow, for now, her idea of ​​living in a house on the beach seems parked and instead it could be said that they have chosen to live on a farm!

Will Greeicy one day tell who gave her the gift or will we want to know?