Psychologist recommends playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to overcome Fortnite addiction

Fortnite is currently one of the titles with more players of the moment, and it is not by magic. Their intense game rhythm and frenetic competition have the power to engage users in one game after another. Unfortunately, some users do not know when to step on the brake and end up developing an addiction to the game.

Michaël Stora, a French psychologist specializing in education, media, and video games, is aware of the problem and curiously proposes to combat the addiction to Fortnite with another game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Stora starts from the principle of substitution (changing the cause of addiction for something else) rather than that of deprivation (totally refraining from the cause of addiction), so he does not propose to abandon video games, since he does not blame them for that situation, but bet on another style to not always be depending on the same title.

Stora’s choice of the Nintendo title is that his open-world approach is a dynamic game that differs substantially from Fortnite’s competitive approach, allowing the player to calmly explore his surroundings, have freedom of action, and move at his own pace, which conveys a feeling of calm and tranquility.

Stora has already implemented this recommendation with different children who have video game addiction problems, to help them overcome their inability to voluntarily choose when to stop playing.